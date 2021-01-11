CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Naomi Campbell Gives Us A Tutorial On How To Effectively Remove Your Makeup

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

Over the last couple of years, Naomi Campbell has been more open and canid about her skincare and workout routines. She’s allowed us to catch a glimpse into her life via her YouTube channel, Being Naomi. Through her videos, she shows us her go-to products, how she applies her makeup, her journey to maintaining her fitness goals, and so much more.

In a snippet posted to Instagram, Naomi partners up with Chess champion and comedian Elsa Majimbo, for a step by step process on how to effectively remove your makeup.

In the actual YouTube video, Naomi appeases fans by showing off her skincare routine after a night out for New Years Eve, going into the early hours of New Years Day. After her and Elsa return from the beach at about 6am, they discuss the importance of removing your makeup before going to bed. Naomi recalls going to bed in her makeup in the past, but acknowledges that it’s not good for your face.

In the video, you hear Naomi refer to some of the products she uses. She name drops brands like Pat McGrath, Johnson & Johnson Baby Wipes, Zinc, and others. The beauty hacks dropped in this video are enough to revitalize your skincare routine. Naomi walks us through the best ways of fully removing makeup, especially in those problem areas like around the eyes. After the removal, she moves on to washing, toning, and moisturizing her face before heading off to sleep.

The next morning, Elsa and Naomi reunite to discuss her morning routine. She even dived into the importance of keeping your face as moisturized as your hands. This video explains how our favorite model maintains her clear, youthful glow.

Take notes, kids.

While Naomi didn’t disclose all of the products used in this video, she promised to share them in a follow up one. I’ll be there with my pen, paper, and wallet.

DON’T MISS…

Advice From The Derm: 4 Tips To Keep Your Skin Glowing In The New Year

Slay! Naomi Campbell Named First Global Face For Pat McGrath Labs

 

Naomi Campbell Gives Us A Tutorial On How To Effectively Remove Your Makeup  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 week ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close