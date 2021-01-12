Al Reynolds Says Star Jones Knew He Was Bisexual

Star Jones‘s ex-husband, Al Reynolds, says that while people found out that he’s bisexual a few years ago when he began a relationship with her, he made sure he was open and honest about his sexuality from the start — and she was just fine with it.

During a conversation on ASAP: Another Shawn Allen Podcast, Reynolds answered some questions about his time with Star Jones that he hasn’t tackled before publicly. He cleared the air.

“Anybody who knows my ex-wife, I was not the first bisexual man that she was involved with okay? [laughs]. The guy that she was engaged with before she met me was a bisexual man,” he said. “He came out shortly after she got married as gay so I’m not the first bisexual man that she was involved with.”

“Some women like it. There are tons of bisexual men, there are tons of gay men that also nurture heterosexual relationships with women,” he added. “Wasn’t the first, not gonna be the last. So that’s where that is with that.”

Reynolds said that he was open with her out of respect for her place in the public eye and just out of respect for her in general.

“I went to my ex-wife and I said — remember, at that time, she was probably, besides Oprah, one of the largest Black women entertainers in the business,” he said. “She was a household name. So I knew that if I was going to rock with her, I had to be 100 percent transparent with her. And I was. There was no reason for me not to be transparent.”

“I sat down and I told her, I had at that time, my experience was very limited, but I told her what my experience had been up to that point,” he added. “For me, at that time, I was 30. I was a young kid. I dated women up to her. It was what it was. I said, in my mind mentally, if this is who I decide to be with, it didn’t matter if it was a man or a woman, if I decided that’s who I was going to be with, that’s who I was going to honor. That’s who I was going to love. She had given 10 years to build herself to that point, I wasn’t going to jeopardize that with lying to her.”

Reynolds has since come out publicly as bisexual, doing so in 2017. And in the years that have followed, the now fifty-something Fox Soul host told Allen that he has found the courage to openly live his life as he pleases through the unapologetic way the youth of today carry themselves. He grew up not really sure of himself because of his upbringing with a Southern Baptist mother and the belief that you were either, simply, heterosexual or gay.

“I am enjoying this new generation that’s forcing us to understand that there are different parts of the spectrum between straight and gay. And there’s a lot in between,” he said. “There’s many, many, many, many, layers. There are many, many colors. And there are many, many labels if you would that define a person’s sexuality now. I’m enjoying that because it’s because of this newfound celebration that I have finally started to feel comfortable about who I am. And that’s an amazing journey.”

Reynolds and Jones were married in 2004. In 2008, they called it quits. Jones has since moved on and married Ricardo Lugo in 2017, around the same time that Reynolds came out publicly, coincidentally.

