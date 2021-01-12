CLOSE
Feature Story
Hot Spot: Home Where Kim Porter Passed Away Burglarized [WATCH]

Crime just doesn’t stop.  Diddy’s home in L.A. where the late Kim Porter passed away was burglarized.  TMZ reported, “someone pried open a side door and entered his Toluca Lake home, triggering the security system.”

In other news, if you’re a Deadpool fan then you’re in luck.  The third sequel is on its way! Basketball Wives is returning with all its original girls.

Should Basketball Wives retire it’s cast and get some new girls?

 

Close