Andra Day Perfectly Depicts Billie Holiday In “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Vintage beauty Andra Day will make her feature acting debut in Lee Daniels new film, The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The Hulu Original film will recount the time period in which Holiday was wrongfully targeted by the Federal Bureau of Narcotics for singing politically charged songs like “Strange Fruit.” As an act of retaliation, the unit aspires to imprison her on drug charges.

As an award-nominated singer/songwriter, activist, and actress Andra Day is the perfect person to play Billie Holiday. Her vintage style and sultry voice is a dead ringing for the iconic singer. Day’s rendition of Billie Holiday’s “All of Me,” will wet your appetite for soulful, alluring music. The song, which is currently available on Warner Records, is the first of many performances by Day on the film’s soundtrack.

In the cover art for “All of Me” Day recreates the legendary photo of Holiday crooning over the mic. With flowers in her hair and a mic to her lips, this image accurately depicts the soul of the era. Day is widely known for her vintage style, which often translates to the music she releases. Aesthetically, this was was an easy role for her to morph into. The looks from the trailer aren’t too far off from Day’s typical wardrobe.

This film is a must-watch. It is a sad reminder that the United States isn’t as progressive as we think. The treatment that Holiday endured mirrors a lot of what we continue to endure as Black and Brown people. Get ready to unpack layers of racism and discrimination. At least the style will be good!

The United States vs. Billie Holiday will debut as a Hulu Original film on February 26th. Will you be watching?

