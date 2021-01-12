CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

YFN Lucci Wanted On Murder Charges In Atlanta

YFN Lucci

Source: Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

YFN Lucci is currently wanted by police in Atlanta on a murder charge.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting Lucci (real name Rayshawn Bennett) is facing potential charges in regards to a shooting on December 10 which claimed the life of 28-year-old James Adams. The Atlanta rapper is up for murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity and weapons charges.

Two other men, 23-year-old Ra’von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts, have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Adams was found with a gunshot wound to the head on December 10 where he later died of his injuries. A second man was shot at a nearby fire station with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Lucci rose to prominence in 2016 with “Key To The Streets” as well as “Everyday We Lit”. He released his Wish Me Well 3 project on December 4, six days before the shooting.

RELATED: YFN Lucci’s Mercedes Shot Up In Atlanta, One Person Injured

YFN Lucci Wanted On Murder Charges In Atlanta  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 week ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close