Youtube Suspends Trump’s Channel

Youtube has announced they will be suspending Donald Trump’s channel. This announcement came via Youtube’s official Twitter account late Tuesday.

“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content of a *minimum* of 7 days.”

2/ Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section. https://t.co/1aBENHGU5z — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021

Last week Twitter, Facebook and Instagram all announced they would be disabling Trump’s accounts following the riots at the Capitol.

