Trump Makes History As First President to Be Impeached Twice

President Donald Trump has made history to be the first President to be impeached for the second time!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
House Speaker Nancy Peloski lead the House with a second impeachment process against President Trump after his role in last week’s attempted insurrection of the government that resulted in the storming of the U.S. Capitol. The House passed an article that charged Trump with ‘incitement of insurrection’, the resolution passed with a voted of 232 to 197. Trump will likely stay in office and finish out his last seven days due to the Senate not being in session. However, this could lead to a trial after Trump is out of office with further consequences if he is convicted such as not being able to run for any political office in the future.
Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol
Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol
1. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMPSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. US-POLITICS-ELECTIONSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. US-POLITICS-ELECTIONSource:Getty 4 of 14
5. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTESTSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 11 of 14
12. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMPSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMPSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTESTSource:Getty 14 of 14
The Latest:
- TriState Strong Getting to Zero
- Trump Makes History As First President to Be Impeached Twice
- House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second Time, A First For A U.S. President
- ‘Insecure’ To End After Season 5 On HBO
- Youtube Suspends Trump’s Channel
- Lamar Odom To Step Into The Boxing Ring This Summer
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley Avoided Capitol ‘Safe Room’ During Coup Because Of ‘Treasonous, White Supremacist’ Congress Members
- Kerry Washington: Opens Up About How The Last Dance Changed Her Life
- Cincinnati: City Council Consider Limiting Police Use Of No-knock Warrants
- Final Date For Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Verzuz Set For January 21
- Tim Scott Capes For Trump One Last Time As Senate Impeachment Conviction Isn’t Guaranteed
Trump Makes History As First President to Be Impeached Twice was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com