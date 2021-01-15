OHIO: Two Bodies Found in Concrete Inside Residence

COLUMBUS: Homeland Security, the Columbus Division of Police, Columbus Division of Fire, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation have all been at a residence in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus investigating after two bodies were found in concrete inside the home.
Authorities have not released much info about the bodies found or the investigation. We do know that the location of the home is in the 2400 block of Sullivant Avenue in the Hilltop.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that further details are not being made available at this time and the public is not in immediate danger.
