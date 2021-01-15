Ohio Counties COVID Vaccination Plans

As states are receiving the vaccine for COVID 19, counties are getting their plans together on how they will distribute the vaccine to people.
PHASE 1B will be the state of Ohios first way to distribute the vaccination, which will be intended to go to people who are 65 and older.
This portion of people make up the ones who are likely to catch COVID and die from it, they make up more than 87% of Ohioans.
This phase will also be for K-12 teachers, who will be offered the vaccination, and looking to get into classrooms as soon as possible.
All in all PHASE 1B will include 2.2 million people! If this vaccine is to work, maybe just maybe we will start to get our lives back to the REAL NORMAL!
Promising News: Moderna Reports Its Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, White House Karen Tries To Take Credit
STFU and start packing.— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) November 16, 2020
If there is an effective vaccine it is IN SPITE of Donald Trump...not BECAUSE of Donald Trump.— Pat (@IrishPatty54) November 16, 2020
He has barely acknowledged #corinavirus exists.
Any vaccine is the direct result of SCIENTISTS AND SCIENCE.
Thank you @moderna_tx & thank you @pfizer 🔬💙
Also, all the vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer, and any other company will only be widely distributed after Joe Biden’s inauguration. It’s the scientists and researchers who made the vaccine. It’s Joe Biden’s distribution plans that will be executed.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 16, 2020
Thanks scientists!
Thanks Joe!
YOU CLOSED THE PANDEMIC RESPONSE OFFICE MAY 2018.. REPEAT‼️MAY 2018‼️. @realDonaldTrump KNEW ABOUT COVID-19 in 2019‼️ REPEAT 2019‼️TRUMP’S COVID CZAR IS on the BOARD +OWNS STOCK IN MODERNA. REPEAT ON THE BOARD AND OWNS STOCK IN MODERNA‼️. @IvankaTrump https://t.co/fF9Z1AnF5j— Jude Green (@judemgreen) November 16, 2020
240,000+ deaths all on trumps watch! The remaining deaths will be blamed on Trump as well because he will not allow the #BidenTransition to get up and running. #TrumpOwnsEveryDeath Pfizer and Moderna deserve praise, not trump pic.twitter.com/SC6iWRuJOU— Remy (@CAGoldenBear) November 16, 2020
I think of @realDonaldTrump as more of a “White House UN-Carin’.”— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) November 16, 2020
#WhiteHouseKaren pic.twitter.com/ANrNNHuvkC
240,000+ deaths all on trumps watch! The remaining deaths will be blamed on Trump as well because he will not allow the #BidenTransition to get up and running. #TrumpOwnsEveryDeath Pfizer and Moderna deserve praise, not trump pic.twitter.com/SC6iWRuJOU— Remy (@CAGoldenBear) November 16, 2020
Thank you Scientists! Without Science we wouldn't be here.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) November 16, 2020
