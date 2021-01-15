Keke Palmer Says Too Much Makeup Is Not The Root To Bad Acne

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Adult acne is no joke. You might’ve thought you saw the end of pimply skin in your teenage years, but the truth is it can follow you well into adulthood. We’ve witnessed a lot of celebrities detail their skincare troubles. Singer Alicia Keys battled with adult acne which eventually led her to exploring a makeup-free lifestyle. While she didn’t feel makeup caused her skin problems, she recognized the importance of letting her face breathe so that she could embrace her natural beauty.

Recently Keke Palmer disclosed that she’d been battling PCOS which resulted in problematic skin. Via Instagram, she wrote a lengthy post that detailed her long history of adult acne. Although she has access to the best doctors, she was still unable to get to the source of the problem. In the post, she mentions trying various medications, switching her diet, and trying different treatments.

In an interview with Glamour, KeKe makes it known that there are a variety of factors that contribute to problematic skin. When asked what skincare rule she thinks is BS, she responds, “That makeup causes acne! I don’t believe that, and I don’t think it’s true. It’s so damn trivial―to blame acne issues solely on makeup. Sometimes it’s diet, and sometimes it’s stress. So when people say, “It’s makeup. You’re wearing too much.” That needs to die out. And that’s not me popping up the makeup industry’s head; that’s me saying the truth. It’s actually stopping people from finding the real problem by blaming makeup all the time”

She’s not lying. There are so many contributing factors to adult acne. If you don’t have a strong skincare regimen, eat poorly, and don’t consume a lot of water, your face will suffer the consequences. It’s important to weigh all factors before blaming your adult acne on your makeup. What do you think?

