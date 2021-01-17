Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has announced the ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ WE RISE scholarship collaboration with Columbus-based retailer Homage. The scholarship with benefits young men of color who participate in the ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ program in Columbus.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Mayor Ginther stated,
“To ensure the continued growth and success of Columbus, we must address the disparities facing boys and young men of color in our community today. The WE RISE scholarship will help open doors of opportunity so outstanding young men from across Columbus can achieve their higher education goals. I appreciate the commitment from HOMAGE to make a difference and help launch the scholarship,”
Along with the scholarship launch, the city and Homage have collaborated on a design of a limited edition “We Rise Together” t-shirt for Black History Month to help fund the scholarship. A portion of net proceeds from t-shirt sales along with a donation from Homage will fund the new scholarship.
To help fund the scholarship by purchasing a shirt visit https://www.homage.com/products/we-rise-together
Applications will be accepted for the scholarship starting February 1st, click here for more information www.MBKVillage.org
The Latest:
- TriState Strong Getting to Zero
- City of Columbus Launches “We Rise Together” Tee with Homage for Scholarship
- Cincinnati Public School students return to blended learning February 1st
- Bow Wow goes viral for the wrong reason
- Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Aaliyah Songs
- Prayers Up: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
- Dr. Dre Reportedly Released From ICU Following Brain Aneurysm
- Gallery: Celebrating Love and Strength On Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday
- Mompreneur Melissa Dewgard Created My Melanin Fits To Celebrate The Culture. Period.
- SPORTS: Two Cavs-Wizards Games Postponed Because of COVID-19
- Biden Calls For Bold Rescue Plan To Tackle Economy
City of Columbus Launches “We Rise Together” Tee with Homage for Scholarship was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com