CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

City of Columbus Launches “We Rise Together” Tee with Homage for Scholarship

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

City of Columbus Homage Shirt

Source: City of Columbus Homage / City of Columbus Homage

 

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has announced the ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ WE RISE scholarship collaboration with Columbus-based retailer Homage.  The scholarship with benefits young men of color who participate in the ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ program in Columbus.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Mayor Ginther stated,

“To ensure the continued growth and success of Columbus, we must address the disparities facing boys and young men of color in our community today. The WE RISE scholarship will help open doors of opportunity so outstanding young men from across Columbus can achieve their higher education goals. I appreciate the commitment from HOMAGE to make a difference and help launch the scholarship,”

Along with the scholarship launch, the city and Homage have collaborated on a design of a limited edition “We Rise Together” t-shirt for Black History Month to help fund the scholarship.  A portion of net proceeds from t-shirt sales along with a donation from Homage will fund the new scholarship.

To help fund the scholarship by purchasing a shirt visit https://www.homage.com/products/we-rise-together

Applications will be accepted for the scholarship starting February 1st, click here for more information www.MBKVillage.org

 

The Latest:

City of Columbus Launches “We Rise Together” Tee with Homage for Scholarship  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 2 weeks ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 4 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 5 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 8 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close