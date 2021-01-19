Jeff Johnson Breaks Down Joe Biden’s Diverse Cabinet [WATCH]

As we celebrate the last days of President Donald Trump in office, Jeff Johnson breaks down the newest cabinet that will be taking the office. Jeff breaks down the demographics of Biden’s cabinet and discusses how it’s the most diverse we’ve seen. Also, he makes it clear that the American people need to not only be happy that Trump is leaving office but to hold Biden and Harris accountable for the things they promised.
Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden’s Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers
1. Adewale Adeyemo, Deputy Treasury SecretarySource:Twitter 1 of 19
2. Gen. Lloyd Austin, Department of DefenseSource:Getty 2 of 19
3. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, vice chair of the Democratic National CommitteeSource:Getty 3 of 19
4. Kirsten Clarke, Assistant Attorney General, Civil Rights DivisionSource:Getty 4 of 19
5. Ashley Etienne, Kamala Harris’ Chief Communications Director
Ashley Etienne is the Communications Director for MVP Kamala Harris. She's not new to the game. Etienne was the communications director for the House Oversight Committee under the late Elijah Cummings.
6. Tina Flournoy, Vice President's Chief Of Staff
🚨BREAKING: MVP Kamala Harris to name Tina Flournoy Chief of Staff!!
7. Rep. Marcia Fudge, Housing and Urban DevelopmentSource:Getty 7 of 19
8. Joelle Gamble, National Economic CouncilSource:Courtesy of Biden-Harris Transition Team 8 of 19
9. Shuwanza Goff, Deputy Director Of The White House Office Of Legislative AffairsSource:Joe Biden Communications Coalitions 9 of 19
10. Jamie Harrison, DNC ChairSource:Getty 10 of 19
11. Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Deputy Press SecretarySource:Getty 11 of 19
12. Brenda Mallory, Council on Environmental Quality ChairpersonSource:Getty 12 of 19
13. Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Co-Chair of Biden's Coronavirus Task Force
Finally, some science.
Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a doctor and college professor promoting health and healthcare equity for structurally marginalized populations, will co-chair Joe Biden's Covid task force.
14. Michael Regan, EPA
Biden picks Michael Regan, top North Carolina environmental official, to run EPA
15. Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Council DirectorSource:Getty 15 of 19
16. Cedric RichmondSource:Getty 16 of 19
17. Cecilia Rouse, Council of Economic Advisors chairpersonSource:Getty 17 of 19
18. Symone Sanders, Vice President's spokesperson
All of the reporting I've seen has indicated @SymoneDSanders is the frontrunner for Press Secretary so I'm expecting her to be picked. But let me add to the chorus to say she is the CREDENTIALS pick in addition to being historic.
19. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, UN AmbassadorSource:Getty 19 of 19
Jeff Johnson Breaks Down Joe Biden’s Diverse Cabinet [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com