Dwyane Wade’s Kids Reaction To Their Dad’s Birthday Post Is Absolutely Hilarious

Dwyane Wade celebrated another trip around the sun, and to celebrate, he may have shared a bit too much on Instagram, well, according to his kids.

To celebrate turning 39-years old, Dwyane Wade hopped on Instagram to share a photo of himself and his lovely wife Gabrielle Union with the caption “Birthday behavior 39 is already looking up.” It sounds like a harmless post, right? Well, if you asked the retired Miami Heat legend’s kids, it definitely was too damn much going on. What spawned reactions of disgust from the likes of Zaya, Zaire, and even Kaavia is the fact their dad is rocking his birthday suit while Union is sporting a robe and a kool-aid smile strongly hinting that Wade wasn’t the only recipient of a gift that day.

In her own separate post, “Union wrote Happy Birthday baby. You make every day beautiful, and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon. I love loving you. 39″

In the comment section of his post, Wade’s seeds immediately reacted to the picture showing their dad in the buff. 13-year-old Zaya Wade wrote, “Ayooooo chill, I just got on.” Wade’s oldest, Zaire, commented, “This isn’t what i wanted to wake up to.” Not to be left out, Kaavia commented, “Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis.”

Gabrielle Union definitely wrote that, ha.

The Wades have been very active on social media lately, with Union even announcing that they are officially a TikTok family.

We’re always here for the wholesome family fun, but we definitely understand where the Wade children were coming from.

