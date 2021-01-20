DJ Khaled And Fat Joe Team Up For OnlyFans Page

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rapper, Fat Joe and DJ Khaled are brining us “Another One.” The two are teaming up for an OnlyFans Page.

DJ Khaled took to Instagram to announced the partnership, sharing a video of the two men playing basketball.

“@fatjoe and I are officially brining THE LIGHT to @onlyfans.”Khaled captioned the video.

Khaled went on to say the OnlyFans will be to motivate, inspire and bring good vibes.

Are you going to get into Khaled’s and Fat Joe’s OnlyFans?

