Gun Shops in Columbus Reporting Shortages as Sales Continue to Increase!

As the unrest of a pandemic, and civil uprise was sweeping the streets on Columbus, a lot of folks decided it was time to armor up. It would only make sense that once you see chaos break out you take the next step in purchasing a fire arm in order to protect yourself and loved ones.
According to 10tvnews.com all across the world a survey has shown that there is an increase in sales of guns, the average rate is up 60%!
Owner of L.E.P.D, Eric Delbert has said that before the pandemic they would slap about 10 guns a day, and now in the past couple of months some days they’ve sold 150. An industry report shows that 8.4million people were first time buyers of guns in 2020 .
Delbert agrees that new gun owners were the cause for the increase in sales, and gun shortages.
Do you plan on purchasing a weapon, or are you a gun owner?
Westside Gunn Releases Shady Records Debut ‘Who Made The Sunshine’ LP, Twitter Bigs Up The Fly God
Westside Gunn - WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE— Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) October 1, 2020
😳 might be better than Pray for Paris..
Slick Rick - 12 guest verses since '05
2 on this album - Ricky has never had 2 guest verses on 1 album
+ Black Thought, Benny, Conway, Jadakiss, Boldy James, Busta Rhymes
Wait till you hear this..
who made the sunshine is insane man.. one of wsgs best projects for sure.— h (@earg_awead) October 2, 2020
Gunn has 11 joints on Who made the Sunshine. 9 of them are either Daringer or Alchemist...one of the others is just Blaze. This about to be different 🔥🔥🔥— Wordplay Clay (@JulesClay) October 1, 2020
Westside Gunn did it again. Best A&R in the biz? Perhaps. I'm not sure what's more impressive: the fact that he got TWO Slick Rick features or that he got Alchemist to bring his producer tag back. Also, Gunn, Benny, Conway and Armani over Just Blaze is pure mayhem.— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) October 1, 2020
just thought i'd let you guys know i've got a new favorite song ever. here's the best part. https://t.co/JQgODf0yxM— bomani (@bomani_jones) October 2, 2020
21 Savage Dropped— DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) October 2, 2020
Bryson Tiller Dropped
Westside Gunn Dropped
Giveon Dropped
Trump Caught The Rona
I Couldn’t Have Asked For A Better Start To My Weekend.
I’m fuckin with this new westside gunn heavy— DAME KNOWS RAP (@coochie_nectar) October 2, 2020
WHO MADE THE SUN SHINE is another good addition to Westside Gunn‘s amazing discography. The features were great and he really shined on here too though it is obvious that he wanted to let the features shine. I did wish for more samples compared to his previous albums tho. pic.twitter.com/0D91V39sx2— bo👀💭 (@stopbydilla) October 2, 2020
I been saying this shit for years. WSG is supreme at making albums. I see mad slander about this guy but he is top tier at curating the unthinkable. It’s rappers out here that will never take advantage of what God gave them like WSG do. Give this man his flowers now. https://t.co/xgi9STg3rK— The King of Living. (@VicSpencer) October 1, 2020
had a fetish for the mac-11 since my adolescence...— fuuka ☁️ (@airfuuka) October 2, 2020
this WSG is about to be incredible
That WSG is cool. All Praises and 98 Sabers the early favorites— Operation Lifesaver (@dre___843) October 2, 2020
I can't wait for the TL to be flooded with people hating the new WSG for drumless loops and ad libs.— PallRed260 (@Berg260) October 1, 2020
this might just be WSG’s best album 😳— leroy | RIP DOOM (@colevillainy) October 2, 2020
