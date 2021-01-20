CLOSE
Feature Story
Bakari Sellers Shares His Thoughts Of Donald Trump’s Last Moments In The White House [WATCH]

Political analyst Bakari Sellers joins us to discuss President Donald Trump’s last hours.  In his final moments,  he decided to pardon Lil Wayne and Kodak Black for their weapon charges and Sellers shares his opinions on these decisions.  It was a surprise that he didn’t pardon himself nor his family. Hear Bakari break down the impeachment, his thoughts on a possible new Republican party, and his guess what Trump’s final hours looked like.

Bakari Sellers Shares His Thoughts Of Donald Trump’s Last Moments In The White House [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
