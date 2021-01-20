CLOSE
Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders Memes From The Inauguration

US-POLITICS-STATE OF THE UNION

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

The news is full of press surrounding this morning’s inauguration ceremony and celebration. Onlookers partake in social media commentary about the fashion from former presidents and the Harris family, the youngest performer of in Inauguration history and her breathtaking poetry, and J-Lo and Lady Gaga’s official performances to usher in our newly elected President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The memes are infinite from today’s celebration, but the one that is still heating up the timeline is that of US Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders posed safely seated during the ceremony masked up, six feet apart from the other attendees, legs and arms crossed snuggled inside his warm coat and gloves in DC’s cold weather. Twitter is having a field day photoshopping him into different settings and using Bernie as the meme of the week.

The American politician and former presidential nominee sits cozied up in his printed mittens without a care in the world. Bernie Sanders has been meme’d quite a bit in the past, so he’s certainly not new to this. It is always such a treat when we can find him on the timeline yet again. Here is a round up of our favorites from today:

Everyone’s joining in on the fun with this one today. This Twitter user mocks former Vice President Mike Pence in this hilarious tweet replacing the fly that was infamously camping out on Pence’s head during this debate with the photo of Bernie Sanders.

It is no question the girls were serving today at this long-awaited inauguration ceremony, so this meme is fitting. The Obamas are flaunting their high fashion fits while Bernie is cozy and comfortable in his foldable chair.

Now, this meme is out of pocket. Not Bernie the Bayonette dancer!

Who knew the National Farmers Union had a verified Twitter account? Also, who is their social media manager and why are they so hilarious?

Which Bernie album will you listen to?

The memes are still rolling in as the day continues. These are simply a few of our favorites that have brought a bit of joy to the timeline. Thanks to Bernie Sanders for keeping us entertained by simply minding his business, staying safe and being himself.

 

Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders Memes From The Inauguration  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Close