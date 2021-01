LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Robert S. Duncanson, a painter based in Cincinnati made history yesterday.

His oil painting “Landscape with Rainbow” was chosen by Dr. Jill Biden for the The Inaugural Painting.

The artist painting is meant to reflect peace and hope before the civil war.

Cincinnati natives should be proud.

Learn more about the painting and artist HERE.

