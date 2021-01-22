Comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19, according to TMZ. Chappelle was set to perform a set of shows in Austin, Texas with fellow comedian Joe Rogan but they have since been canceled. A rep told TMZ that Dave is currently quarantined and is experiencing no symptoms at the present time.
Chapelle has stayed working during COVID-19. He has been performing “socially-distancing” shows in Ohio since last summer. We can bet that Chappelle will have an extremely engaging set once he comes from up under this. Get well soon Dave!
Source | TMZ
Dave Chappelle got on a plane from Ohio to Wyoming to be with Kanye. Every person better have a least one friend like that.— Ross Read (@RossRead) July 21, 2020
It's nice to see that Dave Chappelle's reaction to being told to be funny is exactly the same as every other comic's reaction. https://t.co/oFbWDpLvZM— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) July 21, 2020
Before I write off the things Kanye is saying, I had to watch this video of Dave Chappelle.. something about the Hollywood/Kardashian life is creating a monster. pic.twitter.com/ECtyLXTIg4— Zach. (@MrZRLutz) July 21, 2020
Dave Chappelle flew in to be there for Ye🙏🏾— LEGIT TASTE RECORDS✊🏿🏁🇺🇸 (@Shanestackamil1) July 21, 2020
More of this✊🏿
pic.twitter.com/sQAxRiA7FL
Dave Chappelle is the realest. Hops on a plane to make sure his friend is alright while Twitter is cracking jokes about his manic episode. https://t.co/E8l1zgvkmK— Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) July 21, 2020
thank you dave chappelle https://t.co/pJPEdFiGLc— Gene Park, dear gamer (@GenePark) July 21, 2020
If you have one friend who rides with you the way Dave Chappelle rides with Kanye then you're living a fortunate life.— Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) July 21, 2020
Dave chappelle flew across the country to visit Kanye while Kim Probaly just ordered him uber eats from the bedroom https://t.co/f9svdxssU3— John (@iam_johnw) July 21, 2020
Ohio’s Own Dave Chappelle Tests Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on hot963.com