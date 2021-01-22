Feature Story
GoDJ Hi-C Explains What Exactly Happened During Keyshia Cole & Ashanti Verzuz [EXCLUSIVE]

The VERZUZ celebration between Keyshia Cole & Ashanti finally went down last night and fans were … a little shocked to say the least. From additional waiting times, sound issues, you never really know what really happened unless you talk to the source!

GoDJ Hi-C is a friend of the family and he’s also Keyshia Cole’s DJ so he called fresh off a red-eye to talk to Good Morning H-Town about the night, why Keyshia was late, how the O.T. Genasis collaboration happened, how the vibe picked up throughout the night and more!

You can relive the battle below.

