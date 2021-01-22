CLOSE
Ms. Juicy Shares What Her & Ms. Minnie’s Relationship Was Really Like + Details Of New Season Of Little Women Atlanta [EXCLUSIVE]

Ms. Juicy is back on screen for Little Women Atlanta! This season Juicy has a lot of new things lined up and she says all of the ladies become bosses.

With the untimely passing of her friend and casemate Ms. Minnie, Juicy shares what she wishes people knew about their relationship beyond what happened on screen.

 

