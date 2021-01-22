A $390 Million Budget Cut, Ordered by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Governor of Ohio Mike DeWine has ordered a huge budget cut to come into play this year. A $390 million budget cut will be implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic, is what DeWine stated in this order.

Ohios total budget for state and federal funds is about $72 billion, much of which is tied into the state program like Medicaid.

The cuts last year was over $700 million, so this time the left over amount will go to the state Department of Education, and the state Department of Higher Education.

“As many schools, colleges and universities return to in-person learning, it’s important that the funding be reinstated,” DeWine said.

Ohio is still on curfew until Jan 30th, pending that the increase of COVID case stays still.

Courtesy of 10tv.com

19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio 19 photos Launch gallery 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio 1. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 1 of 19 2. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 2 of 19 3. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 3 of 19 4. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 4 of 19 5. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 5 of 19 6. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 6 of 19 7. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 7 of 19 8. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 8 of 19 9. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 9 of 19 10. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 10 of 19 11. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 11 of 19 12. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 12 of 19 13. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 13 of 19 14. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 14 of 19 15. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 15 of 19 16. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 16 of 19 17. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 17 of 19 18. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 18 of 19 19. 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio Source:TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio [caption id="attachment_2549227" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JOHN LANDRY / TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY[/caption] It’s only been a couple of days since Casey Goodson was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff Deputy in Columbus, Ohio while entering his home on December 4th. Hundreds of friends, family members, and strangers from all around the metro area took a peaceful stand together to honor Goodson’s legacy and demand justice. The crowd peacefully marched lead by Goodson’s mother Tamala Payne and Attorney Sean Walton of Walton + Brown LLP from the Franklin County Government center to the Ohio Capital where they gathered for encouraging words, prayers, and chants demanding social justice. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] Deputy Jason Meade claims that Goodson waved a gun at him prompting a confrontation after finishing up an operation in the area. The alleged confrontation led to Meade shooting Goodson multiple times in the torso and died shortly after. Goodson’s family claims that he was simply walking into the family home after a dentist appointment with Subway sandwiches in hand. Goodson did legally have a Conceal Carry Weapon permit and was a proponent of gun safety. The case is currently in the hands of the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, where evidence will be given to a grand jury. RELATED STORY: FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After New Disturbing Details Emerge Of Police Shooting

A $390 Million Budget Cut, Ordered by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com