Trey Songz Arrested After Physical Altercation With Officers At Kansas City Chiefs’ Game

Trey Songz was arrested last night at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game and is facing a couple of charges.

TMZ reports that the altercation started after fans started to heckle Songz and he asked them to calm down. Sources say then the officer approached the R&B singer without warning and went after him.  Witnesses say that Trey tried to defend himself after he was caught off guard when the officer started to get physical. Fans say that the cop was out of line.

A law enforcement source tells TMZ that Songz “was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest, both misdemeanors and for assaulting a police officer, a low-grade felony.”

He should be released later today.  Check out some of the footage below.

[caption id="attachment_913396" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Eze Amos / Getty[/caption] What’s it’s going to take for more people to take this coronavirus pandemic seriously. For some music fans, unfortunately, it will be the news that Trey Songz has tested positive for COVID-19. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://www.instagram.com/p/CF-zMKTh4bA/ The 35-year-old “Say Ahh” singer made the reveal on social media. “Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands,” is the caption of his Instagram. “What’s up y’all? Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” said Trigga while wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The singer noted that he’d been getting tested periodically since he’s been out protesting and helping with food drives, and all had a young son at home. That said, he is not playing any games. He added, “7.5 million Americans have contracted COVID. One out of 1000 Black people have died from it. I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining in my house until I see a negative sign… If you come in contact with COVID please do the same. Don’t be like the President.” Ain’t that the truth. Trey Songz just dropped a new single called “Two Ways.” Peep reactions to the news below. Get well soon Trey Songz. This story is developing. RELATED NEWS: Trey Songz Exposes Philadelphia 76ers Dance Captain For Racist Behavior Trey Songz Denies Sexual Assault Allegations With Receipts! HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Trey Songz Arrested After Physical Altercation With Officers At Kansas City Chiefs’ Game  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

