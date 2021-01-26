LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to Verzuz organizers, the long-awaited battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole brought in over 8 million total views.

The team posted the news on the official Verzuz Instagram account.

“#VERZUZ does it again! More than 8.1 million people tuned in across Instagram and Apple Music to watch @Ashanti and @KeyshiaCole. We set a NEW RECORD with 6 million TOTAL Instagram Live viewers- 1.2M at one time!! Thank you to everyone who tuned in ( and waited) to watch the first VERZUZ of 2021. We appreciate each and everyone of you!!!”

Congratulations to the Verzuz team!

Verzuz Battle Between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Sets New Record was originally published on kysdc.com

