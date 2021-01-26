CLOSE
News
HomeNews

The Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One’s Are Pretty Sick

These are simple but go harder than average...

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Nike Foamposite One

Source: Nike / NIke

Nike stays pushing the envelope when it comes to their sneaker designs, colorways and collaborations. So their latest COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS collabo is no different.

Recently the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Air Force Foamposite Ones collaboration was revealed on the runway for their autumn/winter ’21 collection and these joints didn’t just catch the eye, they lowkey hypnotized us too. Keeping the OG silhouette of the Foams intact, the designers decided to go with all-black and all-white versions but with a twist (kinda literally).

Reminiscent of Reebok’s “Shaqnosis” sneakers, the inner etchings of the CDG Foams feature a swirling circular patterns that extend throughout the forefoot and midfoot that definitely standout and will have heads staring deeply and pondering the meaning of life. Ok, it’s not that serious but it’s still pretty dope.

Whether or not these new joints will help generate interest in the Foamposites once again remain to be seen, but regardless sneakerheads will be looking to score a “W” when these drop.

Peep pics of the upcoming release below and let us know if these are a copp or pass for you.

The Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One’s Are Pretty Sick  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 weeks ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 8 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close