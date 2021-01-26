LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nike stays pushing the envelope when it comes to their sneaker designs, colorways and collaborations. So their latest COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS collabo is no different.

Recently the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Air Force Foamposite Ones collaboration was revealed on the runway for their autumn/winter ’21 collection and these joints didn’t just catch the eye, they lowkey hypnotized us too. Keeping the OG silhouette of the Foams intact, the designers decided to go with all-black and all-white versions but with a twist (kinda literally).

Reminiscent of Reebok’s “Shaqnosis” sneakers, the inner etchings of the CDG Foams feature a swirling circular patterns that extend throughout the forefoot and midfoot that definitely standout and will have heads staring deeply and pondering the meaning of life. Ok, it’s not that serious but it’s still pretty dope.

Whether or not these new joints will help generate interest in the Foamposites once again remain to be seen, but regardless sneakerheads will be looking to score a “W” when these drop.

Peep pics of the upcoming release below and let us know if these are a copp or pass for you.

The Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One’s Are Pretty Sick was originally published on hiphopwired.com

