It was only a matter of time before several of football’s best would get involved in those Verzuz battles.
Some of the most popular players in the league are taking turns to battle it out this week for the “NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz presented by Verizon.”
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
Each night at 8 p.m. from Jan. 26 through Jan. 29, Pro Bowl players will go head-to-head in career highlight battles, similar to the musical Verzuz battles that have become popular over the past several months.
While typical Verzuz battles showcase musical artists facing off to highlight their discographies, attempting to one-up their competitor with a better hit than the last one played, NFL players will showcase their most impressive career highlights on the field.
Deion Sanders, Maurice Jones-Drew and MJ Acosta-Ruiz are serving as the MC’s for the upcoming battles.
The NFL Pro Bowl Verzuz will air on @verzuztv through Instagram Live along with the NFL’s social services.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will take part in the battle. He will face off against New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan. The Garrett-Jordan Verzuz will take place on Jan. 27.
The Verzuz event kicks off tonight with Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown taking on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
A full week of #NFLProBowlVerzuz kicks off tonight!
📱: Live on NFL Twitter | 8pm ET @verzuzonline pic.twitter.com/zi4vQZTeX3
— NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2021
Cleveland, will you be rooting for Myles when he takes part?
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Justin K. Aller and Getty Images
Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland
Myles Garrett to Represent the Browns and The Land in NFL’s Verzuz was originally published on wzakcleveland.com