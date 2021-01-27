CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 27, 2021: Chief of Capitol Police Apologizes — End Racial Inequality — Vaccines Available to All By the Spring

1. History-Making Chief of Capitol Police Promises They Will Do Better

It was three weeks ago today that thousands of Donald Trump supporters attacked the United States Capitol in an attempt to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election. The attack occurred as a joint session of Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s electoral-vote win.

2. Biden Administration Introduces Government-Wide Agenda to End Racial Inequality

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced efforts to address racial inequality, an issue the president put front and center during the 2020 election campaign.

3. Coronavirus Update: Biden Administration Races to Make Vaccines Available to All By the Spring

President Joe Biden announced he expects anyone who wants a Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. should be able to do so by the spring. Biden also set a new vaccination goal of 150 million shots, in his first 100 days in office.

4. FBI-Led Operation Recovered 33 Missing and Sexually Exploited Children

“Operation Lost Angels,” a 10-day operation led by the FBI in Los Angeles, worked on behalf of more than two-dozen agencies to locate, identify, and return 33 missing children who were discovered to have been sexually exploited. 

5. Money “May” I?: Floyd Mayweather Wants In On NASCAR

Nowadays, athletes are consistently coming to grips with their own mortality by looking for ways to have the money they’ve made, make even more money for them in the future. Case in point, Floyd Mayweather is planning to expand The Money Team (TMT) brand, this time in the multi-billion dollar business of motorsports. TMT Racing is in discussions with Spire Motorsports regarding a NASCAR partnership.

