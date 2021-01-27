CLOSE
Tory Lanez Asks Judge To Publicly Speak On His Case With Megan Thee Stallion

TMZ shared that in the court documents, Tory claims it’s “unfair” Megan is able to publicly speak on the altercation that occurred between them last August when Megan was shot in the foot, while he is not. Based on what the outlet shared, Tory has been prohibited by a judge to publicly share information he’s received about the case from his prosecutors, or contact Megan via social media.

The outlet claims Tory was particularly unhappy about last week. False reports that Megan dropped her case against him swirled the internet, and the Houston rapper took to Twitter to say she was irritated by all the “fake news” surrounding their case. She said she was tired of “that whole team” looking for ways to poke holes in her story. 

“AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED !” the rapper wrote. “STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up.”

“Y’all can’t tell when sh*t fake news?” Megan added. “Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! B*tch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B*TCH YOU GOING TO JAIL.”

 

TMZ additionally reported that in the documents, Tory said he felt Megan falsely implied he and his team were behind the incorrect claims that the case was dropped. Apparently, he also said that by her doing so, she was further slandering his character.

The outlet also reported Tory mentioning that there was evidence disproving Megan’s side of the story, but that he couldn’t speak on it to defend himself because of the judge’s order mandating his silence.

“According to the docs,” TMZ said, “Lanez claims there’s evidence refuting Megan’s side of the story — including ‘evidence of gunshot residue implicating others’ — but because of the protective order … he’s not able to disclose any of it.”

He’s also worried that by staying silent, it will appear as though he concedes to the claims in her story.

As the situation between Tory and Megan continues to get even more sticky, his freedom to publically give his side of the story will likely make this court battle an even uglier one.

