More than 49,000 Jobless Claim Filed Last Week in Ohio

Then number for unemployment continues to rise throughout this pandemic. Jus last week in the state of Ohio, Jobs and Family Services reported that more than 49,000 people field for unemployment last week, the week before that more than 37,000.
As of now the state has sent out more than $8billion dollars in unemployment checks, to 900,000 people.
The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family services are asking that everyone continues to file their claim online unemployment.ohio.gov they are working around the clock to assess every need of each individual.
You may also reach them 1-877-644-6562. Weekdays 7am-7pm, 9a-5pm on Saturdays, and 9am-1pm on Sundays.
Courtesy of 10tv.com
Twitter Turns Dustin Poirier Knocking Conor McGregor Out Into Hilarious Memes
Twitter Turns Dustin Poirier Knocking Conor McGregor Out Into Hilarious Memes
1.1 of 10
2.
2 of 10
When you hear the alarm but hit snooze #UFC257 #McGregorPoirier #Khabib pic.twitter.com/ybXLrtxufj— Hakerz21 (@Hak3rz21) January 24, 2021
3.
3 of 10
Me after I tell with my homegirl I’m 5 minutes away: pic.twitter.com/DfTJRcrcVt— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 24, 2021
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.
6 of 10
Dustin Poirier VS Conor Mcgregor Highlights | HD |#UFC257 #ConorMcGregor pic.twitter.com/xkI3eF8EDX— 𝘛𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩 🕸 (@TalishTariq2) January 24, 2021
7.
7 of 10
Man McGregor really dropped the meme on us #UFC257 #UFC #ConorMcGregor #TKO pic.twitter.com/QAzi3CQuNV— LOOL (@TwwitterSavage) January 24, 2021
8.
8 of 10
Never rocked with #ConorMcGregor— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 24, 2021
Here was reaction when he got TKO’ed by Floyd pic.twitter.com/tMyvKL7oel
9.
9 of 10
Quick Andy’s coming #UFC257 #ConorMcGregor pic.twitter.com/lnDXQt2vNS— Joe Leal (@joe_l3al) January 24, 2021
10.
10 of 10
THE INTERNET IS UNDEFEATED!!!😂#BernieSandersMittens #BernieMeme #UFC257 📱#ESPNPlus #McGregorPoirier2 #UFCFightIsland #MMA #conormcgregor #MMATwitter #DustinPoirier #Poirier— §antana^_^City!¡🗯 (@8TeamChampion) January 24, 2021
Khabib Dana White
Jake Paul Floyd Mayweather
Nate Robinson Ronda Rousey #ufc #boxing #ESPN pic.twitter.com/gXxxjfVyvW
More than 49,000 Jobless Claim Filed Last Week in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com