Don Lemon: Race Helping To Boost Obama’s Approval Rating

PLAY AUDIO

Hot off the presses, I have some brand new approval numbers for President Obama.

The poll was conducted among a sampling of all Americans with additional interviews with African Americans.

The last time a similar poll was conducted about a month ago the news was dire for the commander in chief.

The headline was ‘Bush now more popular than Obama.’

That wasn’t great.

So, where do you think the President’s poll numbers are now?

Drum roll please!

The latest CNN/ORC poll shows that for the first time in more than two years President Obama’s approval rating has risen to 50 percent, up 5 points since May.

The poll shows the rise in due in part to his handling of race relations and the economy.

You heard me right, race and the economy are the winners for the President – two issues that have dogged him for much of his presidency.

When it comes to race, a majority of those interviewed for the survey said they approved of the President’s handling of race because of how he responded to recent deaths of black men like Eric Garner, Walter Scott and Freddie Gray at the hands of police officers and the “racially-motivated” shooting of 9 black churchgoers at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

What’s not surprising is that the poll shows a big racial divide in who generally approves of and disapproves of the President.

Nine out of ten African Americans, 91%, said they approve of the way President Obama is handling his job.

Only 39% of whites approve.

Mr. Obama hasn’t had a higher than 50% approval rating among whites since 2009.

Here’s something I think is important to note in the poll, “A plurality now say that relations between blacks and whites have gotten worse in the time since Barack Obama became president, 43%.

Nearly three quarters of people surveyed believe racial discrimination against African Americans is a very serious or somewhat serious problem.

It’s interesting that while people believe the President is handling race relations well, they also believe race relations have gotten worse under his presidency.

Don Lemon: Race Helping To Boost Obama’s Approval Rating was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Don Lemon Posted June 30, 2015

Also On 100.3: