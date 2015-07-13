CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home

You Might Need A New Job If…

0 reads
Leave a comment
Work is driving her crazy!

Source: laflor / Getty

Working for the man isn’t the easiest thing to do. A 40-hour (sometimes more) work week is something that takes up a solid portion of your life, so you might as well enjoy it, right?

MUST READ: Networking Vs. Classifieds: What’s The Best Approach For Finding A New Job?

 

Whether you’re sweeping up, laying people to rest or you’re Oprah’s assistant, every job has a its ups and downs. And while you shouldn’t go running when you start getting frustrated, you should know what your breaking point is. If you don’t, we’re here to help.

Here’s the signs that you should get a new job:

1. Small talk makes you cringe

2. You fantasize about hurting a coworker

3. Your passion is nonexistent

4. Your boss is terrible and there’s no way around it

 

5. Your disdain of your job is starting to effect your physical health

 

6. Your soul cannot stand working for someone

 

7. Everyday is a struggle to get moving

8. You have no work-life balance

9. When you complain all the time and your friends are like…

10. If you haven’t received a raise in a year

You Might Need A New Job If… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Work

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close