There is a Winter Weather advisory in place for some parts in Ohio. The year of 2020 hasn’t shown much snow since Christmas and now that the new year has arrived its about a few more inches of snow make landfall in the state of Ohio.

Parts west of Columbus, like Fort Wayne are under a winter weather advisory and its possible they can expect some snow to make landfall and to stick. Some parts are likely to get about 4 to 6 inches of snow accord to 10tv news.

Areas highlighted in the pink are on winter weather warning until Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of our viewing area. Go to https://t.co/Dd0peK1j39 for more information. #10TV pic.twitter.com/R9bvGSAlqK — Ross Caruso (@RossCarusoTV) January 30, 2021

Winter weather advisories will expire on Sunday afternoon in Columbus.

Winter Weather Advisory in Place for Parts of Ohio was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com