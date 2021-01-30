CLOSE
Winter Weather Advisory in Place for Parts of Ohio

There is a Winter Weather advisory in place for some parts in Ohio. The year of 2020 hasn’t shown much snow since Christmas and now that the new year has arrived its about a few more inches of snow make landfall in the state of Ohio.

Parts west of Columbus, like Fort Wayne are under a winter weather advisory and its possible they can expect some snow to make landfall and to stick. Some parts are likely to get about 4 to 6 inches of snow accord to 10tv news.

Areas highlighted in the pink are on winter weather warning until Sunday.

Winter weather advisories will expire on Sunday afternoon in Columbus.

Winter Weather Advisory in Place for Parts of Ohio  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

