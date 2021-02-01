Students Return to School!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I know parents and students are excited and a little nervous for their child to get back into school. With the pandemic shutting schools down and a vaccine that is out to help stop the spread of COVID, it is time to try and get life back to as we know it.

Columbus City Schools did open back up despite the snowy weather. According to 10tv.com students will be able to attend school with a complex schedule. Two days the students will be in person learning and three days they will be at home.

Other suburban areas have already implanted the hybrid learning module since November.

The district is taking it serious to provide PPE for students and staff!

Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dixon wishing bus drivers a good first day back to blended learning. They’re on their way to pick up kids now! #10TV #CCS pic.twitter.com/2CqW3fBvut — Krista10TV (@KristaWBNS) February 1, 2021

Right now kids Pre-K to 3rd grade are back and 4th and 5th graders will return on Feb 8.

