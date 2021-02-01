Cardi B Confirms New Single Dropping This Week

The demand for a new album from Cardi B is real. The rapper is two years removed from her debut album and in-between time, she’s faced a lot of doubt about her future musical endeavors. The pressure is on for Cardi. On top of having to meet similar critical and commercial acclaim as her debut album, she also has to meet the expectations of her fans who’ve been constantly hounding her for the release of some new music, whether it’s a new project or even a single.
Chloe Bailey Keeps Breaking The Internet & A Few Weirdos Are Hating
The gag is y’all sexualized Chloe FIRST just based on her body shape. Now she’s leaning into her sexuality and it’s an issue.— i Hurd i was Cancel (@___inCANdescent) January 31, 2021
God ain’t give Chloe Bailey that body for her to post neck up selfies.— Tiff B., Esq. (@BlackElleWoods) January 31, 2021
Jeanskirt Twitter is just gonna have to DEAL.
None of the women I see talk down on Chloe on here are baddies lol so that tells me everything I need to know— Michelle Obama’s Bangs (@TheNerdyEsq) January 31, 2021
If I had Chloe’s body, voice, and production skills...... y’all would be sick of me and my mess. They wouldn’t have been able to contain me this long— Supernova Momma (@SupernovaMomma) January 31, 2021
There’s something about the way people to react uncomfortably to seeing young, Black women step into their womanhood that is wild to witness. Zendaya is going through it. Chloe is going through it. Let them live.— Quise. (@MarquiseDavon) January 31, 2021
Chloe Bailey is a legit musical genius. And she fine. That's really it.— Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) January 31, 2021
ya’ll sexualized chloe every chance ya’ll get whether it be from her photoshoots or live performances, but as soon as she wants to be sexy on her own all of a sudden she’s a hoe .... pic.twitter.com/wlPkZpEYbT— ʀɪʜᴀɴɴᴀ’ꜱ ᴜɴᴅᴇʀꜱᴛᴜᴅʏ (@thotimus_primee) January 31, 2021
Stay away from the girls hating on Chloe, they’re miserable.— Tracee Ellis Sauce (@Return2Mars) January 31, 2021
I’m glad Chloe is free within herself. I’m glad she’s expresses herself the way she does. This what we should want for women period.— Coach P (@CoachPSays) January 31, 2021
Let women be who they are as they are. Please.
I don’t think older women are “jealous” of Chloe. That’s a very lazy take based on what I’ve seen.— Eboni (@ebonitpr) January 31, 2021
I don’t understand the fuss over Chloe Bailey. The stuff she does is mild compared to things I see daily. Y’all don’t be knowing these people and get upset when they don’t behave they way you expected them to 😭— UH82CIT 🙃 🇳🇬 (@PrinceHAK33M) January 31, 2021
you can simply exist and people will tell you that you doing too much, call you a hoe, etc. they will always find a reason to shit on you. especially women. ☝🏾 which is how i know chloe isn’t doing anything wrong.— cp. (@culta_klash) January 31, 2021
Chloe Bailey is acting like the average 22 year old, but because she famous y’all wanna overly criticize her. She ain’t doing nothing y’all wasn’t doing behind closed doors your senior year in undergrad 🙃— OtaQu (@iDont_Chase) January 31, 2021
Chloe bailey would make me put my hair in one and say "I don't usually do this"— Kofid-19 (@TheDoctor246) January 31, 2021
Did Chloe tell y'all she was a "good girl" or was that y'all default assumption?— 🥲WOLF CLITZER🥲 (@ESPNFrankie) January 31, 2021
I’m glad I haven’t seen any mutuals bashing Chloe. No weirdo women allowed on my TL.— I Was Not Allowed To Attend Thanksgiving (@itslinzzzz) January 31, 2021
The Chloe x Halle think pieces are winding me up. They do not need to go solo because you lot want to sexualise one when you don’t even listen to their music. Their music works as a duo because they’re so in sync and musically compatible— LET IT BURN (@haniimhome) January 31, 2021
no Chloe Bailey slander allowed on my TL fr. blocked— uly the doll🤍 (@swagnac_101) January 31, 2021
Ppl always start to hate on girls as they enter womanhood and begin to tap into and realize the power of their sexuality. Society cannot take it and feels the need to attack it. Hence the reaction to Chloe now. https://t.co/4xEHXriQQ3— Bath & Bella Works 🚿🕯🛁 (@brownandbella) January 31, 2021
Cardi B Confirms New Single Dropping This Week was originally published on wiznation.com