A congratulations is in order for actor Laurence Fishburne. The actor, who has starred movies like The Matrix and The Color Purple will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the SCAD aTVfest.

Fishburne will becomes the second actor to receive the award from the Savannah College of Art and Design. Phylicia Rashad was the first in 2013. The festival is held in Georgia and will take place February 4th through 6th.

Congratulations Laurence.

Laurence Fishburne To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award was originally published on kysdc.com

