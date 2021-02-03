CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Here’s How Three Black Engineers Are Making Ordering Take-Out Food Safer During The Pandemic

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Lavii

Source: Press / Levii

As coronavirus continues to affect the world’s traditional lifestyle,  companies are quickly adapting to the change to make living safer.

Delivery apps have taken precautions like offering contactless deliveries and curbside pickups but these black engineers have found a way for customers to get their take-out orders safely on their own time. Lavii, Inc. has created “The Simple Experience” by offering a locker experience in fast food to ensure safety and quality in not only the food but for customers and employees.

Lavii (Pronounce: Luh•Vī) launched the lockers in August to meet the new demand for contact-free interaction between customers, restaurants, and third-party delivery drivers due to COVID-19.

The smart locker system is similar to picking up packages from an Amazon locker offering a contactless and reliable system.  This allows restaurants to perform more accurately and efficiently when buyers come inside to pick up their orders.

CEO and founder Rea Huntly explained to AfroTech the locker system’s restaurant to the customer journey.

“Let’s say we were to integrate our system into Chick-fil-A. You could essentially place an order on your Chick-fil-A mobile app, be notified through the Chick-fil-A mobile app with a QR code that you can use to go pick up at our physical lockers. You would essentially take that QR code, scan it at the lockers and then get your food and leave out,” said Huntly.

“We’ve also built in a third-party integration, which allows third-party drivers to pick up the food so the restaurant no longer has to worry about interacting with third-party drivers as our lockers can accommodate them when picking up orders.”

Check out the video below to see it in action.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Here’s How Three Black Engineers Are Making Ordering Take-Out Food Safer During The Pandemic  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close