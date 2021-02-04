CLOSE
Ohio
Former Browns Coach Marty Schottenheimer Moved To Hospice Facility

Cleveland Browns Marty Schottenheimer

Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

The family of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer have released a statement confirming he was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

“As a family we are surrounding him with love, and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other … one play at a time.”

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014.

Schottenheimer is listed in stable condition.

