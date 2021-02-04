DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley Show

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 1 [Listen]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

lincoln-ware-rewindlincoln-ware-rewindlincoln-ware-rewind

Meet our favorite ladies hitting the airwaves- Eva Marcille, Lore’l & Dominique da Diva for the first episode of The Undressing Room podcast.  This week the ladies discuss the shocking moments from the Wendy Williams & Salt n Pepa biopics, their posthumous Verzuz wish list, & Chris Tucker getting paid peanuts for his iconic Friday role!

Plus, they’ll undress Inauguration fashion, Bow Wow telling women’s business, how Saweetie knew Quavo was the one, and ‘Courtside Karen’ standing up for her man against Lebron. You won’t want to miss this first episode.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s in the ladies’ closets and what’s on their wish list. From fly dresses to beauty brands catered to women of color, to home decor, they lay out all their faves for you weekly.

 

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 1 [Listen]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close