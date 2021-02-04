Salt N Pepa Respond To Spinderella’s Comments Of Being Excluded From Biopic

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

For years, DJ Spinderella, Deidra Roper, has been expressing her frustration and grievances about not only her treatment while she was in the group Salt N Pepa but the way she’s been handled since she was dismissed.

And all of her complaints resurfaced since Lifetime released their biopic on the legendary Hip Hop group. Spinderella claimed that she was not consulted when it came to the biopic and felt that her role in the movie was diminished. She said she felt disempowered by the very women whose mission was to uplift women through their music.

By now, Salt N Pepa have heard about Spinderella’s comments and have decided to address them. Today, the trio turned duo appeared on “The Real” to discuss the biopic, and while there, they also touched on Spinderella’s comments.

Cheryl “Salt” James spoke first.

“I reached out to Spinderella. I feel like it’s very unfortunate. We’ve come to crossroads where we have decided to agree to disagree. I definitely am open and Pep is open. We’ve talked about it. Our hearts are open and have always been open to Spinderella. As far as the public is concerned, I’m really happy about the people who know that they don’t know everything. There’s six sides to every story and we just hope that we can come to some sort of resolution in the future. You never know what God is doing.”

Sandra “Pepa” Denton said, “When Spinderella says that we excluded her, that part—Salt and I did reach out for her to consult with the movie. This movie was about the friendship of Sandy and Cheryl back in college. But yes, Spinderella did join us. We will always acknowledge her contribution, all that she’s done with us. She will always be our sister. We love her. But we have always made sure that she had the opportunity and the platform. We always encourage her to be Spinderella and be supportive of her.”

Salt added, “Perception is not reality.”

In addition to her comments about not supporting the film due to her exclusion, Spinderella has been embroiled in a legal battle with her former group members for some time now.

In 2019, she sued the group for unpaid royalties after they dismissed her. Then later that following year, she upped the ante by filing a restraining order against them.

The group responded to Spinderella’s lawsuit and restraining order saying, they had no problem never mentioning her again if she promised to do the same.

They refuted the fact that she had not been compensated, claiming that she left the group in 2013 before they fired her.

“After decades of friendship, Spinderella has embarked on a smear campaign, and sued her friends, based on blatantly erroneous assertions. The truth, however, is that Salt and Pepa have always tried to do right by Spinderella. Spinderella decided to quit performing with Salt and Pepa years ago and asked to rejoin the group “Salt N Pepa” in December 2013.”

Five months later, Spinderella’s attorney told TMZ, the case was dismissed with prejudice after the three women reached a confidential settlement.

You can watch Salt N Pepa discuss Spinderella’s claims in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

