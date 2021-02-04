CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Kandi Burruss Makes Milk Look Like A 4-Course Meal With Her Latest Photo Shoot

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Host Reelz on Wheels Benefit Screening Of "Crazy Rich Asians"

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Kandi Burruss has been flossing her curves a lot lately, and we’re not mad at her! The award-winning singer, business owner, actress and Housewives of Atlanta castmate showed out in some promotional material for her Bedroom Kandi brand via an Instagram video. Laying nude in a tub full of milk, the 44-year-old entrepreneur gave herself a sensual rub down in the name of self-love, and Valentine’s Day.

The caption read, “It’s the month of love and @bedroomkandi has everything you need to make this your most decadent Valentine’s Day ever! ❤ What’s your flavor profile: chocolate 🍫 or cream 🍦? BedroomKandi.com.”

Advertising at it’s finest! Not only did Kandi kill this shoot, she possibly cured a few people from their lactose intolerant bellies.

Kandi has always been very open and honest about her sexuality. The Bedroom Kandi brand wants to encourage women to be unapologetic about their needs and desires. Their aim is to remove the stigma behind self-love, while promoting sexual wellness and education. She also empowers people to become entrepreneurs by becoming Bedroom Kandi consultants. Essentially she’s adapted Madam CJ Walker’s business model of pouring back into the community by encouraging ownership.

Milk never looked this good! Kandi shut it down for the ladies 40 and over. What do you think? Did she kill this photo shoot?

DON’T MISS…

Kandi Burruss And Family Come Through With The Fabulous Holiday Family Photo

Kandi Burruss Shows Off Bikini Body On Instagram, Tells Us To Swipe At Our Own Risk!

Kandi Rocks A Red Mini Dress For Her Face Mask Themed Birthday Party

Kandi Burruss Makes Milk Look Like A 4-Course Meal With Her Latest Photo Shoot  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close