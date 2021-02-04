CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

RHOA’s Drew Sidora SPILLS About Show Drama, Tells Set Secrets , & Talks Decades Long Acting Career

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

 

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Drew Sidora stopped by the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry to SPILL on all the drama happening on the show. Honey she said names and let it be known! The Actress talked about the wig shade happening on the show and just how she feels about her cast mates. Drew talked about the perception of her marriage and how it played out on national TV.

Even with the drama on the show, Drew shared some of her favorite moments from roles in hit movies and shows like “That’s So Raven,” “The Game,” “White Chicks,” “Crazy, Sexy, Cool” and “Step It Up.” To see the shade and secrets watch the full interview! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on ALL of that!

RHOA’s Drew Sidora SPILLS About Show Drama, Tells Set Secrets , & Talks Decades Long Acting Career  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close