CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Rock T’s Super Bowl LV Picks & Predictions-Buccaneers VS Chiefs [VIDEO]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

You already know how Rock T does it and he’s predicting the winner and plays for Super Bowl LV.  The game goes down this weekend with Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay.  Rock T is diving deep into the play by play of each time and the reasons his team is going to win!  His prediction is that this team will win 34-27.

Hear to see what team Rock T thinks is going to take the win!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

16 photos Launch gallery

What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

Continue reading What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

[caption id="attachment_2815488" align="alignleft" width="902"] Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty[/caption] Last week, film director Matthew Cherry decided that on Super Bowl Sunday, Black Twitter should rejoice and make it #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay instead. And that’s exactly what they did…and it was glorious. Here are 35 amazing Tweets honoring the iconic singing legend. Justin Timberlake who?

Rock T’s Super Bowl LV Picks & Predictions-Buccaneers VS Chiefs [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close