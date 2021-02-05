CLOSE
Ohio
Three Million Dollar Bond Set for Former Columbus Officer Adam Coy

Adam Coy, the former Columbus Police Officer who was fired after killing unarmed Andre Hill on December 22, 2020, while responding to a non-emergency call appeared in court for the first time for a bond hearing.

After entering a not guilty plea a Franklin County judge set Coy’s bond at 3 million dollars.  Coy is facing four counts murder while in the commission of a felony; felonious assault; and two counts of dereliction of duty.  Coy’s attorney Mark Collins stated after that they would be going to another judge to ask for a lower bond.

Coy was a 19-year veteran of the force and believed Hill was a danger.  Coy says he thought the keyring in Hill’s hand was a revolver,  Hill was unarmed.

