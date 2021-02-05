Benny The Butcher “Trade It All,” Jim Jones & Harry Fraud “Lose Lose” & More | Daily Visuals 2.5.21

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Benny The Butcher’s love for his hometown Buffalo Bills is well established so we know the man is still hurting from their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Still, the man won’t stop reppin’ and we can’t blame him.

In his latest visuals for “Trade It All,” Benny The Butcher holds court in the middle of the football field in Bills Stadium before he rolls through his city with his crew in tow. Hopefully Benny will be celebrating a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl championship next year.

From Upstate NY to New York City, Jim Jones keeps Harlem a-rocking and for his clip to “Lose Lose” braves a monster blizzard and even rides a bike through the snow. That was lowkey random but whatever.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Snow Tha Product, Rock Balla, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER – “TRADE IT ALL”

JIM JONES &B HARRY FRAUD – “LOSE LOSE”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “SHUTTUP”

ROCK BALLA – “FOOD FOR THOUGHT”

BEYONDSONNY – “BLACK FRIENDS”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “LATE NIGHT CALLS”

RYLO RODRIGUEZ – “BODY FOR BODY”

TAE WILSON – “HUSTLE AND FLOW”

