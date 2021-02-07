Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald Takes Home Third DPOY Award , J.J., T.J., & Derek Watt Are BIG MAD

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The 2021 NFL Honors awards have been handed out, and the Watt brothers are feeling quite salty.

Last night, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald won his third Defensive Player of The Year Award, moving him into a tie with Hall-of-Famer Lawrence Taylor and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt for most all-time.

Controversy when it comes to player awards usually comes on the offensive side of the ball. This year, it was the reverse. Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt who helped his team establish the league’s best defense during the 2020-21 season before fizzling out when it really mattered, felt he was robbed of the award because he had a better year. Following the announcement, Watt took to Twitter to voice his frustration using the Michael Jordan meme from The Last Dance documentary.

Both Watt’s NFL playing brothers, J.J. and Derek, echoed those sentiments with the Houston Texans star comparing his brother’s stats to Donald’s.

Aaron Donald is an absolutely incredible player. I love watching him play & he’s headed to the Hall of Fame without question. This has nothing to do with AD personally. This is me saying what my brother won’t. TJ played 1 less game and STILL led the NFL in every major category. pic.twitter.com/m1vzrD88WU — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 7, 2021

While Watt does have a legitimate beef when it comes to his numbers, some are pointing out that comparing the stats of interior linemen to edge rushers is basically apples to oranges. There is also the fact that Aaron Donald put up some insane numbers despite being double-teamed by offensive linemen on more than 70% of his pass-rush reps and still maintained a 93.6 pass-rush grade and averaged 13.5 sacks (second-most in the league) and an NFL-high 98 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. That is nothing to breeze over.

One thing about Aaron Donald is I don't think a lot of people realize how absurd it is that he has normalized folks comparing his stats to those of edge rushers. That is NOT normal. And that's before you get to the extraordinary number of double teams Donald sees every game. — Stephen White (@sgw94) February 7, 2021

Regardless, Watt’s fellow Steelers teammates, TikTok star JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cam Heyward, Eric Ebron, Chris Wormley, and Anthony Johnson, also put on their capes to defend him.

TJ Watt is my DMVP this year .. y’all ain’t paying attention. Respect is long over due — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) February 7, 2021

Aaron Donald also had someone in his corner as well, his teammate Jalen Ramsey hopped on Twitter to proclaim that Donald was DPOY, and it wasn’t even close.

Lol ikno people not really questioning if AD should have won DPOY 😂😂.. Yoo that’s insane. It’s some ELITE defensive players in this league for sure & if 99 wasn’t in the league, I would hear it, but he really the greatest. Keep on tho, y’all about to get y’all Oline hurt fr 🤣 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 7, 2021

Well, maybe the Watt brothers could use Aaron Donald’s greatness as fuel next season, and maybe one of them can take home the DPOY award.

