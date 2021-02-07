CLOSE
Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald Takes Home Third DPOY Award , J.J., T.J., & Derek Watt Are BIG MAD

Do the Watt brother's have a legitimate beef?

The 2021 NFL Honors awards have been handed out, and the Watt brothers are feeling quite salty.

Last night, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald won his third Defensive Player of The Year Award, moving him into a tie with Hall-of-Famer Lawrence Taylor and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt for most all-time.

Controversy when it comes to player awards usually comes on the offensive side of the ball. This year, it was the reverse.  Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt who helped his team establish the league’s best defense during the 2020-21 season before fizzling out when it really mattered, felt he was robbed of the award because he had a better year. Following the announcement, Watt took to Twitter to voice his frustration using the Michael Jordan meme from The Last Dance documentary.

Both Watt’s NFL playing brothers, J.J. and Derek, echoed those sentiments with the Houston Texans star comparing his brother’s stats to Donald’s.

While Watt does have a legitimate beef when it comes to his numbers, some are pointing out that comparing the stats of interior linemen to edge rushers is basically apples to oranges. There is also the fact that Aaron Donald put up some insane numbers despite being double-teamed by offensive linemen on more than 70% of his pass-rush reps and still maintained a 93.6 pass-rush grade and averaged 13.5 sacks (second-most in the league) and an NFL-high 98 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus. That is nothing to breeze over.

Regardless, Watt’s fellow Steelers teammates, TikTok star JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cam Heyward, Eric Ebron, Chris Wormley, and Anthony Johnson, also put on their capes to defend him.

Aaron Donald also had someone in his corner as well, his teammate Jalen Ramsey hopped on Twitter to proclaim that Donald was DPOY, and it wasn’t even close.

Well, maybe the Watt brothers could use Aaron Donald’s greatness as fuel next season, and maybe one of them can take home the DPOY award.

