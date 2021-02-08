Jazmine Sullivan Is The Style MVP Of Super Bowl LV

CLOSE
Super Bowl LV Pregame

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Tom Brady may have won Most Valuable Player at Super Bowl LV, but Jazmine Sullivan is our style MVP. The Heaux Tales singer blessed Raymond James Stadium with her vocals and fashion moment fans are still tweeting about today. Sullivan became a trending topic after performing the Star Spangled Banner in the moments before kick-off.

Styled by Christine Nicholson, Sullivan looked and sounded fabulous in a crystal stitched corset blazer dress, pant and headpiece by Area, who gave another glimpse at the headpiece on their Instagram page.

Sullivan may have donned a more formal look for her prime time performance, but she used her rehearsal to pay homage to the late Whitney Houston and her legendary performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl XXV.

Sullivan wore a similar white tracksuit to Whitney’s iconic look, 30 years later. Sullivan was joined by he fellow Girl Like Me collaborator H.E.R, who donned a sleek, long wavy ponytail, her signature shades and guitar!

Watch the stellar performance, below:

In on other Jazmine Sullivan news, her recently released album Heaux Tales became an instant fan favorite while receiving critically acclaimed praise. It debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200 chart and debuted at number one on the US Top R&B Albums and number two on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts giving Sullivan her highest debut.

