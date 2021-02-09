CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Erica Campbell’s Morning Show Breaks Down the ‘All of Us Research Campaign’

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

say it with the word

Source: Erica Campbell / R1 Digital

Erica Campbell of the Get Up Morning Show got involved with the All of Us Campaign to help spread the word about why it’s important for more African American people to get involved in research studies. According to statistics, 40% of people in the United States identify as people of color yet the data from medical research is mostly 80%-90% white. 

In an interview with Conchita Burpee, Campbell gets to the root of why it’s important for more African Americans to participate in research studies. 

“Disparities have been in the community a very long time. The all of us research program is working to bridge that gap by building the largest and most diverse resource ever that includes all those groups who have been left out in the past,” says Burpee. 

Burpee, who serves as the marketing and community engagement consultant at the Cobb Institute for the All of Us Research program acknowledges that historically Black people have not had a good track record with medical research studies in the United States. However, it’s time for a change. 

Black people are dying of coronavirus at higher rates, Black people die of heart disease at higher rates, Black women are 40% more likely to die of breast cancer than their white counterparts, and so on. With more knowledge of why certain groups of people are more likely to get a particular disease and react to that disease or treatment differently, health professionals could potentially save more lives. 

“What we ask is let us prove the trust, not belabor it, and we feel that African Americans right now, we’re not at the table when it comes to research when it comes to understanding and knowing the importance of research study and what it can bring to families,” says Burpee. “And if people of color are not at the table for research studies then, unfortunately, there can be serious consequences…the value of participating in this study is huge. We can learn more about personalized risk structures and factors. This is an opportunity for us to understand the disease and improve the health of families and generations to come.” 

Erica Campbell’s Morning Show Breaks Down the ‘All of Us Research Campaign’  was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close