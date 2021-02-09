Fenty Skin’s Latest Product Is The Key To Having Well-Rested Eyes

CLOSE
Beauty mogul and musical genius Rihanna Fenty has gifted the world with a new product from her Fenty Skin line. Launching Friday, February 12th is Flashnap, an eye-gel cream that’ll give you the look of a well-rested infant.

In an Instagram post Rih Rih announced the new product. “🧖🏿‍♀️👁 back with another baddie for your skincare collection – @fentyskin #FLASHNAP Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream, the only way to get that well-rested look, and y’all already know I NEVER sleep!!! coming to you guys 2/12 on fentyskin.com and at @sephora @harveynichols @bootsuk”

 

In an additional post to the brand’s account, Sean Garrette, esthetician and global ambassador for Fenty Skin, gave a deeper explanation of Flash Nap. “The instantly hydrating eye gel-cream of your dreams. Those Zoom meetings have us all looking like literal zombies, and #FLASHNAP is here to save your tired and dry under eyes! Formulated with Horse Chestnut, Hyaluronic Acid, Persian Silk Tree, and Green tea, this eye cream helps to hydrate, revitalize and de-puff those tired and overworked under eyes.” – @seangarrette

Rihanna has been working overtime since the official launch of Fenty Skin. Between her beauty, skin care, and lingerie collections, I can understand why she’d create an instant revival eye gel-cream. Sis is busy! With the rumors of her extending Savage Fenty into activewear, life is about to get a bit more hectic for the award-winning singer and serial entrepreneur.

Flash Nap will hit the Fenty and select Sephora stores and websites this Friday. What do you think? Will you be shopping this product?

