CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 10, 2021: Trump’s Historic 2nd Trial — Bill Reimburses Families — Stimulus Checks Impact

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

1. Trump’s Historic 2nd Trial Opens with Graphic, Powerful Video

 

What You Need To Know:

Video of the attack on America by Americans was part of the opening presented by House Managers in their case against former President Donald Trump, during his second impeachment trial.

2. Meet the Women of Color Taking the Reigns at ESSENCE

What You Need To Know:

Leadership at Essence Magazine is banking on the talents of women of color as they appoint several women to its senior executive team.

3. Coronavirus Update: Upcoming Bill Reimburses Families Who Lost Loved Ones to Covid-19  

What You Need To Know:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have introduced a bill using special FEMA funds for families who have not been able to afford proper funerals for their loved ones who passed away from Covid-19.

4. “You about to lose yo job!”: Racist Remarks From GA Cops Caught On Video

What You Need To Know:

Police Chief Gene Allmond has resigned and Officer John Brooks has been fired from the Hamilton, Ga. Police Department after body camera footage of the two having a racist and lewd conversation surfaced.

5. Stimulus Checks Powerful Impact On Millions Of Americans

What You Need To Know:

If there’s any doubt about whether Americans should get stimulus checks, consider the powerful impact they have on families, communities and the economy.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 10, 2021: Trump’s Historic 2nd Trial — Bill Reimburses Families — Stimulus Checks Impact  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 3 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close