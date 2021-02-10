CLOSE
National
From “Get Out” To A Revolution: Daniel, Lakeith, & Ryan Cameron Uncensored

Judas Movie

One of the biggest movies that has been anticipated since its early production has been “Judas & The Black Messiah.” Based on the life and ultimate betrayal of Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya; Black Panther, Queen & Slim) at the hands the Judas from the story, William “Bill” O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield, TV series Atlanta, Sorry To Bother You), and what turned the movement on its head. 

Ryan Cameron got to speak to both stars about an assortment of topics including: 

  • working together after “Get Out”
  • what drew them to their roles in this film
  • what the history means to them

For Daniel Kaluuya:

  • changing his dialect to fit Fred Hampton’s speech
  • taking vocal rest & gaining weight to fit the physique of Fred Hampton

For Lakeith Stanfield:

  • being on Clubhouse
  • understanding the self-preservation that Bill O’Neal had to use to stay alive
  • what he thinks people will take away from the film after the credits start
  • his thoughts on this year being “The Year Of The Rat”
Ryan Cameron

Take a look at this in depth interview below:

Photos
